I'm a firm believer that a compact portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best accessories you can own because it allows you to take your music anywhere. Take it with you on camping trips, to parties, or anywhere else you want your favorite music to follow you. Lucky for us, the Anker Soundcore is 27% off for Cyber Monday.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker | Save 27% at Amazon The Anker Soundcore delivers big sound in a small package. Its IPX5 rating means it can get a little wet, and its impressive 24-hour battery life can keep the music pumping all day long. $22 at Amazon

Why we like the Anker Soundcore

Anker leads the pack when it comes to inexpensive accessories, and its Bluetooth speaker has always impressed us. In fact, Anker makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers for iPhone and proves that "cheap" doesn't always mean "junk." The Anker Soundcore is well-built, offers 24 hours of battery, 6 watts of sound, and surprisingly good bass for its size and power.

The Anker Soundcore is a bit of an older model, so it has a few minor drawbacks. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 rather than the newest Bluetooth 5.0, and it still charges with Micro-USB,

Despite all that, The Anker Soundcore succeeds where it matters most because it delivers on its big promises. It's an extremely portable speaker that sounds pretty decent for not a lot of cash. That's a win in my book.

A couple of dollars more get you something better

While the Tribit XSound Surf is not technically on sale for Cyber Monday, it is only a few dollars more than the Anker Soundcore and is a bit of an improvement.

It has a better water-resistance, IPX7, which means it can actually get submerged in water for a few minutes and be completely fine. It's also more powerful, offering 12 watts instead of six, and it also charges via USB-C rather than the dated Micro-USB.

We do love the Anker Soundcore, and at $22, you really can't go wrong. However, if you want to spend a few dollars more, the Tribit XSound Surf would be our next choice.