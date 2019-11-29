The Vitamix 5200 Blender is on sale for Black Friday . They're normally around $400 but for the next very short while they're only $250 — and you should run, not walk to grab one.

The Vitamix 5200 is like a regular blender — only good. Scratch that, amazing. Typically, though, it's priced so high many people just can't justify the price. But that's exactly the problem Black Friday solves. Time sensitive. Get it before it's gone.

Now, I love me a good blender. Not for dumb gadget view grabs. Because given adamantium blades and Winter Soldier patience, pretty much everything blends. But because blending as part of food preparation is high-key awesome. Eating whole vegetables and fruits can be monotonous and juicing them can get rid of all the fiber. Throwing them in a blender though, makes them easy-drinking-peasy to consume while also preserving everything that makes them so important to consume.

I typically make a smoothy every day, either after working out or, if I'm just working, around lunchtime. The mix can vary, but typically consists of:

Banana

Fresh ginger

Fresh mint leaves

A cup of frozen berries

An apple

A couple handfuls of spinach and kale

A scoop of whey protein powder

Then, I just set the Vitamix to smoothie, pull the lever, and let it blend.

I've also used it for pasta sauce when I have guests who simply won't eat real sauce with anything approaching tomatoes that haven't been completed pureed. I know. I. Know.

The sauce itself is super simple:

Extra virgin olive oil. Quite a bit and let it heat up.

Half an onion, sautéed until sweet

3 cloves of garlic, sautéed for just a couple minutes.

3 cans of Italian tomatoes. San Marzano if you're desperate to impress.

A good drink of whatever red wine you'd have with the meal.

Season throughout. Don't Make Gordon Ramsey apoplectic.

Normally, I'd let it simmer until most of the tomatoes fall apart. But if even that much is too much, hit it with the blender before you serve.

If you're adding meat, I'd usually tell you to do it right after the garlic and just let it cook in the sauce. If you're going to blend, though, blend first. If you're adding creme for rose, you can do it right at the end, after you blend, and let it cook out before you serve.

You can also make a wide variety of soups. Cold soups like gazpacho are particularly awesome. Also sauces. The Vitamix can actually spin so it can actually heat up cold ingredients to steaming in just over five minutes. Which is hella science good.

It's also a breeze to clean. Add warm water and a drop of soap, put it on for a minute, and it's a self-contained dishwasher.

I've had mine going on two years and I find new ways to love it every month.

