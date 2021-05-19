iPad Pro (2020) deals at Amazon: Discounted as low as $680!

Story of Seasons: Mobile coming to iOS in China

Chinese players can pre-register for the game now.
Nadine Dornieden

Story Of Seasons Mobile HeroSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Tencent announced that they are developing a new Story of Seasons game on behalf of Marvelous.
  • The game has been announced for iOS and Android devices.
  • Interested persons in China can pre-register for the game, but there was no mention of whether it will come to the West.

Tencent has announced in their recent event that they will be developing a new Story of Seasons game, authorized by Marvelous, the developers behind the Story of Seasons series. Tencent owns a 20% stake in Marvelous, and has reportedly been developing the Story of Seasons mobile game since 2019. A trailer was revealed, which showcased pretty impressive graphics and a pleasing art style.

The game is marketing to be compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but no mention was made of whether or not the game would be coming to western mobile devices. The game's Chinese website has been made available at the time of writing, and interested persons can pre-register for the game so they may play it once it becomes available.

Marvelous previously developed the Harvest Moon series before breaking off from the Harvest Moon IP holder, Natsume. Natsume has continued to develop and publish games like Harvest Moon: One World, although the quality of their most recent Harvest Moon games has been questionable. There are definitely better games on the Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of this mobile game? Do you prefer Story of Seasons or Harvest Moon? Let us know in the comments!

