Tencent has announced in their recent event that they will be developing a new Story of Seasons game, authorized by Marvelous, the developers behind the Story of Seasons series. Tencent owns a 20% stake in Marvelous, and has reportedly been developing the Story of Seasons mobile game since 2019. A trailer was revealed, which showcased pretty impressive graphics and a pleasing art style.

Here is a first look at Story of Seasons Mobile which is developed by Tencent's NExT studios and authorised by Marvelous.



Tencent acquired a 20% stake in Marvelous in 2020 and has been working on the game since 2019. pic.twitter.com/wc5JfwAD1v — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 16, 2021

The game is marketing to be compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but no mention was made of whether or not the game would be coming to western mobile devices. The game's Chinese website has been made available at the time of writing, and interested persons can pre-register for the game so they may play it once it becomes available.

Marvelous previously developed the Harvest Moon series before breaking off from the Harvest Moon IP holder, Natsume. Natsume has continued to develop and publish games like Harvest Moon: One World, although the quality of their most recent Harvest Moon games has been questionable. There are definitely better games on the Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of this mobile game? Do you prefer Story of Seasons or Harvest Moon? Let us know in the comments!