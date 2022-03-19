What you need to know
- Squid Game star Hoyeon has signed on for the upcoming Apple TV+ show Disclaimer.
- Disclaimer will star Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline among others.
Hoyeon, star of the smash-hit TV show Squid Game, has signed on for the upcoming Apple TV+ show Disclaimer according to reports.
Squid Game was an unexpected win for Netflix and now Hoyeon, one of the stars of the show, has now signed on for the upcoming Apple TV+ show Disclaimer. The actor will work opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.
Based on a novel by Renee Knight, the show will also include Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Deadline has the details.
Disclaimer stars Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.
Hoyeon will reportedly star as Kim who is "Ambitious, hardworking and eager-to-please" and knows that "working for Catherine Ravenscroft is going to be her big break."
We don't yet know when Disclaimer will land on Apple TV+ but we do know that you will need a $4.99 per month subscription to take it in. Apple TV+ is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That represents good value for those who also use Apple Arcade and Apple Arcade, for example.
