Squid Game was an unexpected win for Netflix and now Hoyeon, one of the stars of the show, has now signed on for the upcoming Apple TV+ show Disclaimer. The actor will work opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

Based on a novel by Renee Knight, the show will also include Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Deadline has the details.

Disclaimer stars Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.

Hoyeon will reportedly star as Kim who is "Ambitious, hardworking and eager-to-please" and knows that "working for Catherine Ravenscroft is going to be her big break."

We don't yet know when Disclaimer will land on Apple TV+ but we do know that you will need a $4.99 per month subscription to take it in. Apple TV+ is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That represents good value for those who also use Apple Arcade and Apple Arcade, for example.

