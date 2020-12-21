It's usually a pretty pricey endeavor to restyle your Apple Watch with official Apple Watch bands, but thanks to a limited-time discount at Amazon, you can save over 60% on select styles of the official Apple Watch Sport Band while supplies last.

Dropping to just $19, you can pick up a few different color and size options like the 40mm Cactus and 44mm Grapefruit color bands. Best Buy also has a one-day Apple Watch band sale running right now with a bunch of other options.

Over 60% off Official Apple Watch bands Select styles of the official Apple Watch Sport Band are now at some of their lowest prices in history via Amazon, including Cactus and Grapefruit colored models which regularly sell for over twice the cost of today's deal. $19.00 $49.00 $30 off See at Amazon

The Sport Band for Apple Watch is made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer. It features a pin-and-tuck closure to ensure a secure and custom fit. The band is great for everyday wear as well as using for workouts.

Best Buy's sale also features select Sport Loop bands. It is designed to be soft, breathable, and lightweight. Its double-layer nylon weave features dense loops on the inside like a cushion that keep your skin comfy while allowing moisture to escape. That means they're perfect for exercising or even to wear when you're out in the sun. There's a hook-and-loop fastener to make adjusting it on your wrist easy, and since the attachment loops are seriously durable, you won't have to worry about them breaking off just from daily wear and tear.

A bunch of options at both retailers have already sold out, so get your order in quickly to secure the style you want where available.

Not looking to spend on an official Apple band for your watch? Our best Apple Watch Bands guide can help you find plenty of third-party options that are arguably just as nice for less. There are also a ton of great Apple Watch deals available right now if you're wanting a total upgrade.