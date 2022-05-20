What you need to know
- Nielson says that streaming has a bigger share of the TV market than ever before according to new numbers.
- More than 30% of all TV viewing is done via streaming services.
- Netflix accounted for 6.6% of all streaming.
Streaming services were responsible for a record share of the total television viewing across the United States for the month of April, according to new data.
Numbers shared by Nielson have streaming services accounting for record 30.4% of the total television viewership for the month, a number that beats out the previous 29.7% number. That record was set recently — in March 2022.
Notably, TV viewing as a whole saw a drop in April while the number of people watching via streaming services was unaffected as people settled down to watch Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and others.
The Gauge, the monthly total TV viewing snapshot from Nielsen, revealed that streaming reached another record high in April, capturing 30.4% of total TV viewing and surpassing its previous record of 29.7% set in March 2022. While overall TV viewing dropped by 2.1% from March, streaming volume was virtually identical to the prior month, helping to increase its share by over 0.6%.
The same report notes that HBO Max achieved a 1.1% share of the streaming market for the first time, moving it out of the "Other Streaming" category for the first time. That's where you'll find Apple TV+, while Netflix is the biggest streamer thanks to its 6.6% share.
Streaming as a whole is a cutthroat business that continues to add major players to the market. Disney+ and Netflix are already working on ad-based tiers to try to keep prices down and compete with the likes of Apple TV+ and its $4.99 per month price point. A price point that is ad-free, it has to be noted.
