Streaming services were responsible for a record share of the total television viewing across the United States for the month of April, according to new data.

Numbers shared by Nielson have streaming services accounting for record 30.4% of the total television viewership for the month, a number that beats out the previous 29.7% number. That record was set recently — in March 2022.

Notably, TV viewing as a whole saw a drop in April while the number of people watching via streaming services was unaffected as people settled down to watch Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and others.