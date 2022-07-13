The Apple TV 4K is a tough sell because of its hefty price tag, but now Amazon has reduced the 32GB version down to just $109, there is almost no reason why you wouldn't buy this if you are in the market for an Apple TV.
While Fire Stick options from Amazon cover the basics of streaming, there
Pro TV for less
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) | $70 off at Amazon
Get stunning entertainment and performance and brilliant integration with the Apple ecosystem with the Apple TV 4K.
The Apple TV 4K has always been a brilliant product, but one that's hard to recommend due to its hefty price tag. But at just over $100 for Prime Day, it's really a no-brainer. It has Dolby Atmos for intense audio and works well with Apple's HomePod. It also has the A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance in the menus, and this also powers 60Hz viewing, 4K video, and HDR 10.
However, it was always a bit too expensive for what you got, especially compared to other streaming devices. From our review:
The new Apple TV 4K (2021) is undoubtedly the best streaming box that Apple has ever made. However, many owners of the previous generation will struggle to justify the jump to the new model, given the price tag. If you've never had an Apple TV before, or you're on an older version, this is absolutely a worthwhile purchase and investment. But remember, this device is really a hub of home entertainment, not just a streaming machine. There are much cheaper options if that's all you need.
This Apple TV deal is certainly the best Prime Day Apple deal we've seen so far, and is definitely worthy of your attention.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
