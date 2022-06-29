Apple Arcade is set to get two new Originals in July, with Subway Surfers Tag and HEROish both set to land in the App Store over the next few weeks.

Both of the new games will carry the Apple Arcade Originals branding which means they are mobile exclusives, although they could be available on console and PC — other titles, dubbed App Store Greats, are rehashed versions of games that have already proven popular in the App Store.

Subway Surfers Tag — July 15

The first of the titles, Subway Surfers Tag, will see gamers "grind rails and tag trains in the Railyard with the Subway Surfers." They'll need to avoid "Guard and his mechanical minions" as they do, though.

Join the Crew across multiple off-limit, interactive city locations. Skate over the retired trains in the railyard, play in the park after dark or pick up some power-ups at the cargo docks. But watch out! Guard is not about to put up with these shenanigans and hot on your heels - and this time, he's brought reinforcements!

Gamers will be able to play Subway Surfers Tag on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and it'll be available in the App Store soon.

HEROish — July 22