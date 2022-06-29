What you need to know
- Two new Apple Arcade Originals are coming to the App Store in July.
- HEROish and Subway Surfers Tag are just days away.
- Apple Arcade is a $4.99 per month subscription.
Apple Arcade is set to get two new Originals in July, with Subway Surfers Tag and HEROish both set to land in the App Store over the next few weeks.
Both of the new games will carry the Apple Arcade Originals branding which means they are mobile exclusives, although they could be available on console and PC — other titles, dubbed App Store Greats, are rehashed versions of games that have already proven popular in the App Store.
Subway Surfers Tag — July 15
The first of the titles, Subway Surfers Tag, will see gamers "grind rails and tag trains in the Railyard with the Subway Surfers." They'll need to avoid "Guard and his mechanical minions" as they do, though.
Join the Crew across multiple off-limit, interactive city locations. Skate over the retired trains in the railyard, play in the park after dark or pick up some power-ups at the cargo docks. But watch out! Guard is not about to put up with these shenanigans and hot on your heels - and this time, he's brought reinforcements!
Gamers will be able to play Subway Surfers Tag on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and it'll be available in the App Store soon.
HEROish — July 22
The second game, again playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, will see players choose one from a selection of six heroes as they "summon troops, sling spells, and destroy enemy towers to achieve victory in this exciting head-to-head castle defense game.
Players can enjoy single-player adventures with three campaigns filled with campy storytelling, sweeping musical scores, and hand-crafted environments. Or they can dive into fast-paced battles with friends and family in competitive 1v1 or 2v2 matches. Players can build custom decks and upgrade cards to create monstrous combinations of troops and spells as they aim to defeat their opponents, destroy the Soul Gem that gives them power, and move to the top of the leaderboards.
Those keen to take HEROish for a spin will be able to grab it from the App Store soon enough.
You will of course need an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscription to play either of these games, but with more titles added every month it's becoming more of a no-brainer than ever before.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
