The Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum has dual side brushes, a high speed rotating main brush, and up to 2000pa (Pascal Pressure Units) of suction power to efficiently clean both carpet and hard floors. The large 800-milliliter dustbin means you'll need to empty it less frequently. Put it in Quiet Mode when you don't want to be disturbed; it registers at just 56 decibels which is about the same as your microwave.

This robot vacuum is great for pet owners, with a silicone main brush to reduce tangling, hair clogs, and brush maintenance. The triple-filter system captures 99% of pet allergens and dust mites as small as 6 microns. The tempered glass cover even keeps your pets from scratching up the Yeedi.

Control the Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum via the Yeedi app or Amazon Alexa. The app allows you to set it and forget it. The vacuum will do its chores on time each day and put itself right back into its docking station when it's done. It is compatible with boundary strips (sold separately) so you can mark off areas you don't want to be cleaned.

The low profile makes the vacuum able to clean under furniture, while the floating wheel lets it climb over doorsills between rooms as needed. Anti-drop and anti-collision sensors prevent mishaps. Get up to 130 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

To get this robot vacuum Black Friday deal, you need to check the coupon box underneath the price. This will take the price down from $200 to just $130, or 35% off. This is the lowest price we've seen on this vacuum.