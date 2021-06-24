What you need to know
- Sunita Mani has signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ original film Spirited.
- The GLOW alum will play Past, also known as The Ghost of Christmas Past.
- The film will also star Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer.
The Ghost of Christmas Past has been cast for the upcoming Apple TV+ original musical Spirited.
As reported by Deadline, Sunita Mani, best known for her roles in GLOW and Mr. Robot, has signed on to star in the musical alongside Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer.
Mani will play Past, also known as The Ghost of Christmas Past, in the musical adaption of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. According to the report, the film will feature all original music.
The pic will be directed by Sean Anders, who also serves as writer alongside writing partner John Morris. In addition to starring, Reynolds will produce through his Maximum Effort banner, as will Ferrell, who will produce through his Gloria Sanchez Productions alongside Jessica Elbaum and David Koplan. George Dewey serves as executive producer for Maximum Effort.
Best known for her role of Arthie on the Netflix series GLOW as well as the hit USA series Mr. Robot, Mani recently wrapped production on the HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage and was most recently seen in the Apple TV+ series Servant.
It is currently unknown when production will begin on the film or when it will premiere on Apple's streaming video service. If you want to ensure you enjoy it in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
