For several months, we've heard rumors that Nintendo was bringing some classic Mario games to the Nintendo Switch. With the special Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniverary Direct, Nintendo finally confirmed that this was true. Three classic Mario games are headed to the hybrid gaming system in 2020, but only for a limited time. If you're like us and can't wait to get your hands on these games and experience them on the Switch console, then we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars All the included games

This collection includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. These were all very popular games during different points in Nintendo's history. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Super Mario 64

Original release : 1996

: 1996 Console: Nintendo 64 Super Mario 64 a platformer that centers around Bowser having kidnapped Princess Peach. In order to defeat Bowser and save the princess, Mario must travel into paintings scattered throughout Peach's castle in order to gather Stars. These can then be used to unlock doors further into the castle and lead Mario to the final Bowser boss fight. Super Mario Sunshine

Original release : 2002

: 2002 Console: Game Cube Mario, Princess Peach, and five Toads travel to the tropical isle of Delfino on vacation. However, they soon discover that a being known as Shadow Mario is wreaking havoc on the island and eventually kidnaps the princess. Mistaken as the culprit, Mario is ordered to clean up Isle Delfino while on his quest to save Peach. Super Mario Galaxy

Original release : 2007

: 2007 Console: Wii Princess Peach invites Mario to the Star Festival, but Bowser shows up with a fleet of airships and kidnaps her. Mario is hurtled into space, but luckily gets found by Rosalina, who is a watcher of the cosmos and the adoptive mother of star-shaped Lumas. To save the princess, Mario must travel to various planets throughout the universe and collect stars until he reaches Bowser's stronghold where Peach is being kept captive. Super Mario 3D All-Stars Are these ports or remasters? These three classics are ports that have been touched up with some modern upgrades. However, the overall visuals and gameplay are mostly the same as they were on the original consoles. Super Mario 3D All-Stars Changes from the original games

We know that a few changes have been made to these games to make them playable on the Nintendo Switch. However, we are currently unaware if any changes have been made to gameplay. We do know that Super Mario 3D All-Stars will include a music-player mode, which allows players to listen to various tunes from the three Mario titles. We wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo tweaked a few things here and there within the three games. After all, in the DS version of Super Mario 64, Nintendo added the ability to play as Luigi, Yoshi, and Wario. Plus, there were a few other slight differences between the original game and the handheld one. We'll keep an eye out for any news on this subject and will update as soon as we can. Can you play as Luigi, Yoshi, or Wario in Super Mario 64?

Nintendo has not confirmed whether or not Mario is the only playable character in the Nintendo Switch version of Super Mario 64. However, considering that players were able to play as Yoshi, Luigi, and Wario in the DS version of Super Mario 64, we wouldn't be suprised if this was also an option on the Switch. We'll update as we learn more. Super Mario 3D All-Stars Only available for limited time Yes, you read that right. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will only be available for six months before heading back to the Nintendo vault. Nintendo's website specifically states: "Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available as a limited-run retail edition and a digital edition that is available for a limited time until the end of March 2021." This means you'll only be able to purchase the digital copy from Sept. 18, 2020 through March 2021. This might mean that there are a limited number of physical copies as well so be sure to pick the game up while you can. Super Mario 3D All-Stars Release date