Super Mario 3D All-Stars: How to find all 120 Stars in Super Mario 64

Having trouble finding all of the Power Stars while playing through the Super Mario 64 section of Super Mario 3D All-Stars? We've got you covered. As you make your way through the castle and free Princess Peach from Bowser's clutches, you'll discover 15 courses with seven Stars to earn in each one. Add all of the course Stars to the 15 Secret Stars scattered throughout the castle and that brings it to 120 Stars total!

This page simply goes over one of the three Mario games in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. We've split this guide up by courses with the Castle Secret Stars being listed at the very end. Here's where you'll find all Stars in Super Mario 64.

Course 1: Bob-omb Battlefield

To get to the Bob-omb Battlefield in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, head into the castle and enter the door on the far left side of the room. You'll see a large painting with Bob-ombs on it. Jump into the painting to begin the course.

Without further ado, here's how to get all Stars at Bob-omb Battlefield.

Star 1: Big Bob-omb on the Summit

You'll need to head to the top of the mountain. Head up the path and follow it as it passes by the Chain Chomp and over the bridge. You'll then need to avoid the rolling balls coming down the summit. Eventually, you'll make it to the top and come face to face with Big Bob-omb.

To defeat Big Bob-omb, run behind him, swipe at him, and then throw him to the ground three times. Be careful not to let him pick you up or he'll similarly throw you. Beat him to earn a Star.

Upon entering the level, you'll see a green Koopa to the left of the path. He'll ask you if you're up for a race to the top of the mountain. Quickly take the same path you did to defeat Big Bob-omb. If you beat the Koopa, he'll give you a Star.

Star 3: Shoot to the Island in the Sky

Talk to the pink Bob-omb to make the level's cannons accessible. Now head straight up the wooden ramp and head for the stone hill amid the grass. Enter the hole at the top to load yourself into a cannon. Point it towards the island in the sky.

You'll notice that the very top of a tree is visible over the floating island's side. Aim a little above the tree and then launch Mario skyward. If you're successful, he'll grab hold to the tree. Hit the Yellow ! block to obtain a Star.

Star 4: Find the 8 Red Coins

You'll need to collect all eight Red Coins to earn the star. Here's where you'll find them all:

Just above the checkered elevators. Atop the green hill near the stone hill. On the Chain Chomp's pole. Cross the wooden bridge and head left. You'll find this Coin near an upright log. A second Red Coin can also be found near the one above. Next to the Purple ! Button under the gated tunnel. On the green slope coming down the left side of the mountain. Using the cannon within the stone hill, shoot yourself to the island in the sky. Aim a little ways above the top of the tree that's poking out to latch on to it. The last Red Coin will be atop the tree.

After collecting all eight Red Coins, head down to the grouping of trees and logs across the way from the Chain Chomp to collect your Star.

Star 5: Mario Wings to the Sky

Head to the stone hill that houses a cannon. Shoot slightly above the tree on the floating island (it will be easier if you Hit the Red ? Block to get a Wing Cap first). You unlock the Red ? Blocks by hitting a button at the Tower of the Wing Cap Secret Star level.

Now, drop down into the cannon hole on the floating island. There are five rings of Coins with one Coin in the center of each.

To get the Star, you'll need to collect each of the five Coins in the centers of the rings. You don't have to get them all in one go. Just keep shooting at them until you collect them all. Once you've got them all, a Star will appear on the ground.

Star 6: Behind Chain Chomp's Gate

Make your way to the Chain Chomp. Ground-pound the pole three times to let the Chain Chomp loose. This will cause it to break through the fence and allow you to get the Star.

Star 7: 100 Coin Power Star

You'll need to collect 100 coins to get this Star. Here are some tips to get you started: