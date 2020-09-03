Nintendo gave us a lot of exciting news during August's Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, including the reveal that several classic Mario games would be coming to the Nintendo Switch in the near future. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was one such game announced. If you're excited to get your hands on this upcoming Switch release, then you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Plot

Super Mario 3D World originally released in 2013 on the Wii U console. During the game, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and a blue Toad discover that Bowser has captured all of the Sprixies from The Sprixie Kingdom. The four heroes jump into a pipe and begin rescuing this new land one level at a time until confronting Bowser. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo We're assuming this hasn't changed with the Switch version of the game. We'll update if we learn something different. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Gameplay

As the title of the game implies, the characters you control run around in a 3D space instead of being trapped in a side-scroller. At the beginning of the game, there are four characters to choose from who each have their own strengths and weaknesses. Your goal is to collect as many Coins, Stars, and Power-ups as possible to rack up a high score before making your way to the flag pole at the end of each stage. As with previous Mario games, Super Mario 3D World is split up into sections where a grouping of levels all has a similar theme like lava, ice, or being underground. Every few stages will result in a boss fight, where players must defeat their foe in order to progress to the next set of stages.

Source: iMore

Super Mario 3D World isn't fully based around team co-operation. Depending on what kind of player you are, you can either work together with teammates to reach every item and kill all enemies. Or if you're the more devious kind of player, you can sabotage each other while you race to each level's flag and see who earns the most points. The person who scores highest earns a crown, which they will be wearing at the start of the next level. However, if the player wearing it takes damage then another player can steal the crown. Whoever is wearing the crown by the end of the level scores bonus points. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Character skills In the original Super Mario 3D World, there are four main characters and one unlockable character that you can play as. They each have their own skills and weaknesses. We're assuming it's the same with the Switch version of the game. We'll update as we learn more.

Image Name Skills How to get Mario Balanced running speed and normal jumping height. Available at start Luigi Jumps higher and falls slower, but has lower traction. Available at start Princess Peach Floats in the air after jumping, but runs slowly. Available at start Blue Toad Fastest runner, but cannot jump high and falls faster than the others. Available at start Rosalina Performs a spin attack, but has slowest running speed. Must defeat Bowser at level 8 and then talk to the saved Sprixies.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Power-ups As you explore each level, you'll come across a smattering of different items. Here's every power-up in the game along with what it does.

Image Item What it does Super Bell Turns characters into cat versions. Allows players to climb both walls and poles and also makes it so they can swipe at enemies. Double Cherry Creates a clone of the player each time they touch one of these power-ups, making it easier to defeat enemies. This item is necessary for activating certain switches and platforms. Lucky Bell This is a special version of the Super Bell. It turns players into cats, but also makes it so that when they ground-pound, they turn into a golden statue. This allows the player to defeat some enemies that usually cannot be defeated. Super Mushroom Changes the character into a larger version of themselves. If they are already large when they touch it, it simply gives them more points. Fire Flower Allows players to throw fireballs to defeat enemies. Boomerang Flower Allows players to throw a boomerang at enemies. It hurts foes while being thrown away and while cycling back. It can also be used to collect a distant item. Super Leaf Turns the character into a Tanooki (think Tom Nook). This allows characters to float in the air for a short amount of time after jumping and also lets them hit foes with their tail. Invincibility Leaf If a player dies more than five times while attempting to complete a level, this item shows up in an Assist Block. The character gets turned into an invincible white Tanooki for the remainder of the level. However, this doesn't prevent characters from dying if they fall off platforms in sky levels. Mega Mushroom Turns the character into a gigantic version of themselves for a short amount of time. This allows them to destroy obstacles like large blocks and enemies. While in this state, ground-pounding will result in a shockwave that destroys nearby enemies and blocks. Super Star Makes characters flash, run faster, and turns them invincible for a short amount of time. Most enemies will automatically die if they get touched by a character in this state.

Changes from the original Super Mario 3D World game

The biggest difference between this version of the game and the original is that it includes the bonus Bowser's Fury section. Otherwise, it seems as though the gameplay and visuals are basically the same as they were before. What happens in the Bowser's Fury section?

Little has been revealed about the added Bowser's Fury section, however, a few screenshots seem to show the segment taking place in a dark, night time world. One specific shot even shows what looks to be a large, spikey Super Bell on a pedestal. If I was to hazard a guess, I'd say that players will need to run through a brand new course and then Bowser will use this spikey Super Bell to become one initimidating enemy that players will need to defeat. This will likely take place at the end of the original game. Nintendo states that "additional details about what fun things this game has to offer will be revealed soon!" We'll update when we learn more. Can you play on Nintendo Switch Lite? The multiplayer aspects of the game might be a little less convenient on the Switch Lite since multiple people will need to be gathered around the small screen. However, the solo mode should work out just fine on Nintendo Switch Lite. Just keep in mind that there might be a few motion controls that Switch Lite players won't be able to use unless they have a pair of external Joy-Cons. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Release date

Though Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is expected to release on February 12, 2021, launch dates are subject to change due to COVID-19. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury I loved playing through this game on the Wii U when it originally released and I can't wait to play it again when it comes to Nintendo Switch. It's a fun, co-op platformer to share with friends.