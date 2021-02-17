Nintendo Switch owners can finally revisit one of the best games on the Wii U now that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has arrived on the Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is much more than just a port. The game features many quality of life improvements, a photo mode, and a brand new mode called Bowser's Fury, built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch.

Multiplayer has also received an upgrade as well. In addition to being able to play locally with up to four players, you can take your game online and play with friends, so long as you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Here's how to play online in Super Mario 3D World.

How to play online in Super Mario 3D World

You can play online with up to two players locally.

Start Super Mario 3D World and enter the World Map. Press the R button to access the Local/Online Multiplayer option. At the Connect and Play screen, choose Online Play. At the Online Play screen, you have the option to Join Game or Create Room.

How to create a room

Click Create Room to start. The host player's save file will be used. At the next screen, you can choose to set a password on the room. If you decide to use a password, set a three number password and share it with the friends you'd like to play with.

How to join a room

Click Join Game. At the next screen, a Room List will appear. Wait for the screen to refresh and find your friend's room on the list. If there's a password necessary, enter it now.

Play together no matter how far

That's all it takes to join or create an online multiplayer game in Super Mario 3D World. Remember that you can bring up to two players into an online game, and you can connect up to four Switches for local wireless play. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is a fantastic way to experience the Wii U classic for the first time or again with friends both near and far. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is just the first of Nintendo Switch's major exclusives of 2021 and is one of the best games on Nintendo Switch.