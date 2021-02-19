Back in August, Nintendo gave us a lot of exciting news during Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, including revealing that several games would be coming to the Nintendo Switch shortly. We got Super Mario 3D All-Stars shortly thereafter and now we've gotten Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Super Mario 3D World was originally released on Wii U, but since that wasn't a super successful console, many people will be experiencing Super Mario 3D World for the first time on Switch. For this reason, I'm confident that it will become one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. If you're excited to get your hands on this upcoming Switch release, then you've come to the right place. Here's everything you need to know about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Plot

Super Mario 3D World was originally released in 2013 on the Wii U console. Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and a blue Toad discover that Bowser has captured all of the Sprixies from The Sprixie Kingdom. The four heroes jump into a pipe and begin rescuing the Sprixies in various levels until finally confronting Bowser. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Gameplay

As the game's title implies, the characters you control run around in a 3D space instead of being trapped in a side-scroller. At the beginning of the game, there are four characters to choose from, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Your goal is to collect as many Coins, Stars, and Power-ups as possible to rack up a high score before making your way to the flag pole at the end of each stage. As with previous Mario games, Super Mario 3D World is split up into sections where a grouping of levels has a similar theme like lava, ice, or being underground. Every few stages will result in a boss fight, where players must defeat their foe to progress to the next set of stages. Super Mario 3D World Multiplayer

Super Mario 3D World isn't fully based around team co-operation. Depending on what kind of player you are, you can either work together with teammates to reach every item and kill all enemies or, if you're the more devious kind of player, you can sabotage each other while you race to each level's flag and see who earns the most points. The person who scores the highest earns a crown, which they will be wearing in the next level. However, if the player wearing it takes damage, then another player can steal the crown. Whoever is wearing the crown by the end of the level scores bonus points. Online vs. Local Multiplayer

The Switch version of Super Mario 3D World allows players to play with others either locally or online. Local multiplayer means that if someone with their own Switch is in the same room as you and has their own copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, you can connect your Switch consoles and play through the game together. Online multiplayer makes it so you can host a room or join an existing one to play with people online. However, every player must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate. The Bowser's Fury section of the game only allows for up to two players in local multiplayer only. Player One will play as Mario, while an optional second player can play as Bowser Jr. More on Bowser's Fury to follow. Super Mario 3D World amiibo

Not only do both Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury support all amiibo, but Nintendo also released brand new Cat Mario amiibo and Cat Peach amiibo specifically for the Switch release. Here's a list of the amiibo intended for the game, along with their functions. Cat Mario : Turns Mario into the Invincible White Cat Mario.

: Turns Mario into the Invincible White Cat Mario. Cat Peach : Makes random power-up items appear.

: Makes random power-up items appear. Bowser : Make Fury Bowser appear in Bowser's Fury. Makes a Yellow Star appear in Super Mario 3D World.

: Make Fury Bowser appear in Bowser's Fury. Makes a Yellow Star appear in Super Mario 3D World. Bowser Jr.: Unleashes powerful shockwave to knockout nearby enemies and blocks in Bowser's Fury. Drops items in Super Mario 3D World. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Character skills There are four main characters in the original Super Mario 3D World and one unlockable character that you can play as. They each have their own skills and weaknesses. Additionally, characters can run faster and climb further as a cat in the Switch version.

Image Name Skills How to get Mario Balanced running speed and normal jumping height. Available at start Luigi Jumps higher and falls slower, but has lower traction. Available at start Princess Peach Floats in the air after jumping, but runs slowly. Available at start Blue Toad Fastest runner, but cannot jump high and falls faster than the others. Available at start Rosalina Performs a spin attack, but has slowest running speed. Must defeat Bowser at level 8 and then talk to the saved Sprixies.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Power-ups As you explore each level, you'll come across a smattering of different items. Here's every power-up in the game, along with what it does.

Image Item What it does Super Bell Turns characters into cat versions. Allows players to climb both walls and poles and also makes it so they can swipe at enemies. Double Cherry Creates a clone of the player each time they touch one of these power-ups, making it easier to defeat enemies. This item is necessary for activating certain switches and platforms. Lucky Bell This is a special version of the Super Bell. It turns players into cats, but also makes it so that when they ground-pound, they turn into a golden statue. This allows the player to defeat some enemies that usually cannot be defeated. Super Mushroom Changes the character into a larger version of themselves. If they are already large when they touch it, it simply gives them more points. Fire Flower Allows players to throw fireballs to defeat enemies. Boomerang Flower Allows players to throw a boomerang at enemies. It hurts foes while being thrown away and while cycling back. It can also be used to collect a distant item. Super Leaf Turns the character into a Tanooki (think Tom Nook). This allows characters to float in the air for a short amount of time after jumping and also lets them hit foes with their tail. Invincibility Leaf If a player dies more than five times while attempting to complete a level, this item shows up in an Assist Block. The character gets turned into an invincible white Tanooki for the remainder of the level. However, this doesn't prevent characters from dying if they fall off platforms in sky levels. Mega Mushroom Turns the character into a gigantic version of themselves for a short amount of time. This allows them to destroy obstacles like large blocks and enemies. While in this state, ground-pounding will result in a shockwave that destroys nearby enemies and blocks. Super Star Makes characters flash, run faster, and turns them invincible for a short amount of time. Most enemies will automatically die if they get touched by a character in this state.

Differences from the original Super Mario 3D World game

This is a minimal change, but the Stamps you collect show up as colorful sticker-like images instead of being white and blue like they were on the Wii U. You can also use them in the game's new Snapshot Mode, which allows you to freeze everyone in the scene, zoom in and out, and place stamps on the walls before taking a picture. The main characters have also been given a performance upgrade for the Switch version, as explained on Nintendo's official website: "All characters have received a boost to their running speed and climb even higher after picking up a Super Bell, making platforming that little bit snappier. You can now also use gyro controls for certain sections of the game that previously required touch controls." I'm sure being able to run faster and climb higher will definitely come in handy when gathering Green Stars and Stamps.

In the original Wii U game, the Captain Toad sections could only be played by one player. However, the Switch version of the game allows up to four players to run through the Captain Toad sections together. This is a welcome change since it doesn't force anyone to play solo unless they want to. The biggest change between this version of the game and the original is that it includes the bonus Bowser's Fury game. Otherwise, it seems as though the gameplay and visuals are basically the same as they were before. What happens in Bowser's Fury?

In this new section, Mario travels to Lake Lapcat and is joined by Bowser Jr., who wields a paintbrush against enemies and can also unlock items for the plumber. Unlike Super Mario 3D World, which can host up to four players, Bowser's Fury is only for one to two players. The first player takes control of Mario while a second player controls Bowser Jr. in two-player co-op. This short, standalone adventure takes about three hours to beat or roughly six hours to 100% complete. There's a whole new set of islands to explore at your own pace, making Bowser's Fury gameplay more in line with the open-world feel of Super Mario Odyssey. To travel around to the various isles, Mario jump's on Plessie's back. The obliging sea monster travels quickly through water and over land and can even break through trees. Just about everything has cat ears, the enemies, the flowers, the rainbows. It's a silly little location.

Bowser's Fury's main focus is for players to run around and collect new cat-shaped tokens called Cat Shines so they can break the seal on the Giga Bell, a massive Super-Bell-shaped power-up, which allows Mario to turn into Giga Cat Mario and take on an enormous fire-breathing Bowser. There are 100 Cat Shines total. Can you play Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on Nintendo Switch Lite?

If you want to play multiplayer with friends, it will likely be a little less convenient on the Switch Lite since everyone will need a Joy-Con, and you'll all have to crowd around the small screen. However, the solo mode should work out just fine on Nintendo Switch Lite. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Release date

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury was released on February 12, 2021. Grab your copy and see what all the fun is about. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury I loved playing through this game on the Wii U when it originally released, and I've loved playing it again on Nintendo Switch. It's a fun, co-op platformer to share with friends as well as a fun solo game to play on your own.