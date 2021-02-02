Nintendo is continuing to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. by releasing Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on February 12. The game combines Super Mario 3D World, which originally came out for the Wii U in 2013, with a short new segment called Bowser's Fury.
In Super Mario 3D World, up to four players work together and engage in a bit of friendly competition as they try to rescue the Sprixies from Bowser's clutches. As they run and jump through courses, players will find various powerups that will give them new abilities that help them fight and move. Some will be very familiar to players of Super Mario Odyssey, which is one of the best Nintendo Switch games, while others are unique Super Mario 3D World items. Here are all the powerups you can look out for and what they'll do for your character.
Super Mario 3D World items
|Item
|What it does
|Boomerang Flower
|Allows players to throw a boomerang which can be used to either hit enemies at long range or grab faraway objects.
|Double Cherry
|You can use this powerup to create up to five duplicates of your character. It's helpful when fighting lots of enemies and also needed to let you simultaneously trigger some of the game's switches and platforms.
|Fire Flower
|Just like its classic Super Mario Bros. incarnation, this lets you throw fireballs at enemies to knock them out. It can also be used to light torches.
|Invincibility Leaf
|Having trouble beating a level? An Assist Block will release this item if you've died more than five times during a course, transforming you into a white Tanooki that can only die from falling off platforms.
|Lucky Bell
|Gain cat-like features that let you scratch, pounce, and climb. You'll also be able to ground pound to turn into a golden statue, which you'll need to do in order to defeat certain enemies.
|Mega Mushroom
|Grow to gigantic size for a short period of time, allowing you to smash through obstacles and enemies.
|Super Bell
|Transform into a cat that can climb walls and poles and attack enemies with your claws.
|Super Leaf
|Turn into a racoon like in Super Mario 3, gaining the ability to use your tail to attack foes and to extend jumps by floating.
|Super Mushroom
|The classic powerup makes the character grow in size. If you're already large, grabbing the mushroom will increase your score.
|Super Star
|Another classic, this powerup gives you a burst of invulnerability that also lets you kill almost any enemy you touch. You'll also run faster and flash while it's active, so make sure it hasn't run out before colliding with a foe.
The power is yours
Be sure to look out for these powerups as you adventure through Super Mario 3D World, as you'll need them to succeed against Bowser and to rack up high scores when competing against your friends. Be sure to preorder Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and check back here for more information on the game ahead of and after its February 12 release date.
Mushroom Kingdom's finest
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Take on Bowser, together
Bowser has captured all of the Sprixies, and it's up to Mario and friends to rescue them! Jump across platforms and defeat enemies as you race against your friends to get to the flag pole at the end of each level.
