Nintendo is continuing to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. by releasing Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on February 12. The game combines Super Mario 3D World, which originally came out for the Wii U in 2013, with a short new segment called Bowser's Fury.

In Super Mario 3D World, up to four players work together and engage in a bit of friendly competition as they try to rescue the Sprixies from Bowser's clutches. As they run and jump through courses, players will find various powerups that will give them new abilities that help them fight and move. Some will be very familiar to players of Super Mario Odyssey, which is one of the best Nintendo Switch games, while others are unique Super Mario 3D World items. Here are all the powerups you can look out for and what they'll do for your character.

Super Mario 3D World items