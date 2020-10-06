In a press release on the Apple TV+ Newsroom website, Apple has announced that it has ordered "The Supermodels." The new documentary series will feature exclusive interviews with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington, who will revisit their careers and the effect of 90's fashion on the industry.

Apple TV+ has ordered "The Supermodels," an unparalleled event docuseries that will feature exclusive access to and interviews with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who will revisit their iconic modeling careers and collective disruption of the '90s fashion scene, which continues to reverberate today. Hailing from Imagine Documentaries, the project will be directed and executive produced by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple ("Harlan County, USA," "American Dream," "Shut Up and Sing"), and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, along with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington, who have joined in an unprecedented partnership on the series.

The documentary will focus on the lives of all four women, who originally came together in the 1980s, and follow them through their careers and up to their roles as activists and businesswomen today.

"The Supermodels" travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women's roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.

There is no release date yet for "The Supermodels." Apple just announced yesterday that the Bruce Springsteen documentary "Letter To You" will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 23, the same day that the album releases.