Whether it's your first time using an Apple product or you're a veteran Mac and iOS user, it's a fact of technology-using life: problems happen. But when they do, you don't have to panic — there are a number of different ways to troubleshoot your issues. You can look up information right on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac; search iMore's how-to guides, or contact Apple for additional help. If you find yourself with a problem, the Apple community is one of the most helpful technology communities around — you need only ask!

How to use the Apple Support app If you have a functioning iPhone or iPad, you can get on-demand help right from that device with Apple's Support app. Once downloaded, log in with your Apple ID and you'll be presented with a support portal for every device currently registered to your Apple ID, along with a few all-purpose featured articles. The app is currently available in the following countries: Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Liechtenstein

Macau

Mexico

Netherlands

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Tap on any one of your devices to open its support portal; from there, you can either search for a specific issue or browse general troubleshooting topics to find an answer to your problem. If one of Apple's knowledge base articles doesn't solve it, you also have the option of talking to an Apple Support rep on the phone or via text chat. For hardware problems, you can also schedule a Genius Bar appointment or an appointment at an Apple Authorized Service provider near you.

Apple Support This app is a must for anyone that owns an Apple product. You can browse and search troubleshooting topics, talk to an Apple Support rep, and schedule Genius Bar appointments. Free on the App Store

How to use the Help app on your Mac Your Mac comes with a very useful Help app that answers questions about every aspect of your computer. All you have to do is type in your query, and the Help program will present you with helpful information. Click on Help in the Menu bar at the top of your Mac's screen. Type in a query, like "downloading apps" or "new user." If you have Finder selected (click on your desktop screen), you can check out What's new in macOS, New to Mac, and Get to Know your Mac, for more help. Select the search result from the list. Click on a related link to open a specific app or program relating to your issue. Some useful things you should know about the Help program: Use the keyboard shortcut command-shift-/ to quickly access the Help program.

Help will show search results based on the app you are using. For example, if you are using Safari, it will show results for help with Safari. If you have Finder selected, it will show results for Finder.

When searching for help using a command for a program, you can hover over menu results and an arrow will appear next to where you will find it in the app's menu.