Today, Apple announced that "Swan Song," the upcoming drama film starring Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 17, 2021. The film also stars Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, Academy Award nominee Naomie Harris, Golden Globe Award winner Awkwafina, and Golden Globe Award nominee Adam Beach.

"Swan Song" tells the story of Cameron (Ali) and how far he goes to take care of those he loves after he is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Set in the near future, "Swan Song" is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family's fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. "Swan Song" explores how far we will go, and how much we're willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love. The emotionally compelling and thought-provoking film is helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary ("Stutterer"), from an original screenplay written by Cleary and produced by Anonymous Content and Concordia Studio. Producers are Adam Shulman ("Defending Jacob") and Jacob Perlin ("The Amazing Johnathan Documentary") on behalf of Anonymous Content; Jonathan King ("Stillwater," "Dark Waters") on behalf of Concordia Studio; Rebecca Bourke ("Wave"); Mahershala Ali and Mimi Valdés ("Hidden Figures") through Know Wonder.

"Swan Song" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 17, 2021. If you want to experience the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.