So, you just picked up a pair of AirPods during Black Friday, but you wonder now if their plain white case isn't a little, well, plain. For Cyber Monday, you're thinking about not just spicing up the look of the case, though, but keeping it better protected. That's where Shineyii comes in. This company has a ton of fun, colorful cases that'll keep your AirPods safe with a little personality.

Shineyii's AirPods cases are made to look like packages for candy and other sweet goodies. They'll keep your AirPods safe and look more than a little delicious while doing so. And the entire collection is 20% off for Cyber Monday, so now's the perfect time to pick one or two of your favorites up.

Keep in mind that this is a case for Apple's standard AirPods, rather than the AirPods Pro.

The primary thing to understand about any third-party AirPods case is that they aren't a replacement for the case that comes with your AirPods. Instead, that case sits inside the new case, which often (such as with Shineyii's offerings) features a hinge that lets you open and close the regular AirPods case without removing it from its new outer shell.

The primary appeal of Shineyii's cases is the designs. It comes in many colorful options modeled after popular sweets and other treats, like Sour Patch Kids, Oreos, and Canada Dry ginger ale. Your AirPods case fits snuggly into the precision-cut silicone, and the attached carabiner lets you clip your AirPods to a belt loop, your keys, or another convenient storage spot.

Outside the designs, there's not a lot to Shineyii's cases. Cute, colorful, and made of soft silicone, they'll be great for protecting your AirPods from bumps and drops. There's also a small cutout on the bottom of the case that'll also a Lightning cable to pass through. These cases should be compatible with wireless charging if you have Apple's Wireless Charging Case, but you might want to remove the carabiner before using that particular feature.

