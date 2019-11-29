I had no idea I was going to be buying this controller today. I've definitely had my eye on it, though. I mean, look at that beautiful mix of red and black. It's one of the prettiest controllers I've ever seen for the Nintendo Switch. When I saw that it was currently on sale for Black Friday, I knew I just had to have it. It runs off of two AA batteries and can last up to 30 hours before needing new ones. Additionally, it features two mapable buttons on the backside, making it perfect for competitive play like when I play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with my friends.

With this controller, you won't have to worry about tripping over cables or spending a ton of money on the Pro Controller. It features motion controls and has a battery life indicator so you can tell when the batteries are low. On top of all of that, it's currently one of the least expensive, quality, wireless controllers you can buy.

If you're shopping around for Nintendo Switch games and accessories today, you really should consider picking this controller up.