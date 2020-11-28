There are so many great games to pick up right now that we all need as much help as we can in terms of affording them all. Amazon is helping out by offering a Nintendo eShop Gift Card with a $99 value for just $89.10. That's a 10% saving without having to leave the house.

You can use this $99 gift card to buy anything from the Nintendo eShop and pay just $90.10 for it. That's a 10% saving and you won't need to do a thing to get it. Except order this thing, of course. It's a digital code as well – no waiting for anything to arrive at your door!

This gift card will be delivered electronically, meaning there's no need to wait for a delivery to wing its way to your house before you can go on your spending spree.

The card itself can be redeemed for purchases on the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS family of systems so you aren't just limited to Ninty's latest console. Now might be a good time to bag a bargain and sort out that backlog of 3DS games you've had your eye on!

Gift cards can also be a great purchase for holiday gifts as well. Especially if you don't know what game to buy for someone – buy them credit instead!

We haven't even got to Cyber Monday yet but we're already seeing some great deals. Here's to many, many more like this!