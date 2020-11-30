We know that iPhone photography has come a long way, but the best digital camera will still outshine and smartphone any day. With the holidays fast-approaching, there's never been a better time to pick up a Nikon digital camera — DSLR or mirrorless — because you can save up to 30% on some amazing Nikon Cameras and lenses for Cyber Monday. Whether you're looking to take great pictures this holiday season of your festivities, you're looking for a gift for a friend who has caught the photography bug, or you want to upgrade your camera, there's never been a better time than right now.

Nikon makes top-notch photography equipment

If you don't know, Nikon is one of the leading photography brands globally, and their cameras and lenses are used by tons of professionals around the world to take all sorts of beautiful shots. Not only are their DSLRs some of the best you can by, in recent years, but their mirrorless cameras have also become incredibly popular.

While there are a ton of great lenses for seasoned Nikon pros on sale for Cyber Monday — like the Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED Lens for $200 less — there's one deal I want to specifically shout out for people looking to invest in their first digital camera.

The Nikon Z50 is a fabulous camera for anyone looking to get into photography as a hobby or looking for a great camera to shoot video and doesn't want to spend more than they have. With impressive image quality, light yet sturdy construction, and an amazing 209-point autofocus system that can cover about 90% of the frame, it's straightforward to take amazing photos with the Nikon Z50 in your hand. Plus, you can save $250 on the Nikon Z50 bundle that comes with two standard lenses — NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm and NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm — meaning right out of the box you've got a solid camera kit that can help you take a wide variety of photos.

