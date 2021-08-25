What you need to know
- A new ad for Lisey's Story takes us on a deep dive into Julianne Moore's character and the show as a whole.
- We hear from Julianne Moore and Stephen King throughout the video.
The push to make sure we're all on the Lisey's Story train continues with Apple TV+ posting a new deep dive to YouTube.
Throughout the video we hear from author Stephen King while Julianne Moore also makes an appearance, reading from King's original book as we see video from the show itself.
Take a look and see why interest in Lisey's Story is so high.
Julianne Moore shares her process of becoming Lisey Landon. Watch as she breaks down the pain felt by the heroine of Lisey's Story and the performance that encapsulates it. Watch all episodes of Lisey's Story on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_LiseysStory
Based on the novel by Stephen King, this terrifying thriller follows widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as a series of disturbing events revives memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) and the darkness that plagued him.
Those who have yet to take Lisey's Story in are in luck — all episodes are now available to be streamed on Apple TV+. That means you won't need to wait for any new episodes when watching!
If you want to enjoy Lisey's Story in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
