Check out the 'burning rivalries' at the heart of See in a new featurette.

The show, which is in its second season and can be watched on Apple TV+ right now, features Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as feuding brothers — and that's just the start!

The popular See is full of "burning rivalries" and that's what makes it such a compelling watch. Now, Apple TV+ has shared a new featurette that looks squarely at those rivalries and what they're all about.

In season 2, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) struggles to reunite his family. His estranged brother Edo (Dave Bautista) has captured Baba's daughter Haniwa, vowing to exact his revenge against his brother. Meanwhile, the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic, drawing Baba and his family directly into the center of the conflict.

See is unlike any other Apple TV+ show, not least because it shows us a world where the planet's inhabitants are all blind. That, coupled with those rivalries, makes for a unique and action-packed adventure that is among the best currently available on Apple's streaming service. It's certainly a change of pace from Ted Lasso, that's for sure!

If you want to enjoy See in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.

Apple TV+ can be watched on just about anything, not just the Apple TV devices Apple makes. The majority of streaming sticks, smart TVs, and game consoles offer an Apple TV+ app of some sort. And those that don't likely will do soon enough!