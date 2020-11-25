This Black Friday deal from Rocketbook is an absolute steal on its Fusion smart notebook, a versatile, reusable notebook that syncs with all of your favorite cloud services.

The Rocketbook Fusion is a versatile notebook with several different templates, it comes with a pen and a microfiber cloth too!

Like all of Rocketbook's notebooks, the Fusion is a reusable notebook. It has 42 reusable pages that can be used for anything from notetaking to planning. Once you're done writing, you can use the Rocketbook app to scan your scribbles, uploading them to any of your favorite cloud services.

Specifically, the Fusion has template pages for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas, including a task list, weekly planner, monthly calendar, OKR goal template, idea list, a dot-grid, and lined pages.

It comes with a Pilot FriXion pen and a microfiber cloth. You can upload your handwritten notes to any cloud service including Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email, and more.

The Rocketbook Fusion is available starting at just $25 this Black Friday, a big saving on the usual price of $37. That's for the letter size of 8.5" x 11". It comes in eight different colors, but not every color is priced the same so make sure you check that before purchasing. Colors are; Atomic Red, Beacon Orange, Deep Space Grey, Infinity Black, Midnight Blue, Neptune Teal, Scarlet Sky, Terrestrial Green. Rocketbook also offers a 6"x8.8" in Notebook for those who want a smaller size and something a little easier to carry.

Rocketbook's app works on both iOS and Android, so a Fusion would make the perfect gift for any smartphone user for work, study, or just scribbling down thoughts!