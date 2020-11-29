Since we all have so much more time these days, why not get a drone and take an aerial tour of your own neighborhood while you're stuck at home? Or just use it to spice up your next outdoor photoshoot. Drones are nice to have and really add something special to your photos, and right now, the DJI Mavic Mini Combo is $50 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday , knocking the price down to just $449. If you've been wanting to get a drone for photography, there is no better time than right now.

This lightweight but powerful drone lets you capture stunning photographs from the sky. And this combo includes everything you'd need.

DJI is well-known for its innovative photography-related accessories, like the new DJI OM 4 gimbal that we recently reviewed. But in addition to gimbals, they also make some fantastic drones as well, so if you want a great drone, DJI is the way to go.

The DJI Mavic Mini is a small, compact, and super lightweight drone — it only weighs 0.55 pounds, which is about the same as an average smartphone. And because of the lightweight and small size, you don't need to register this particular drone with the government in the United States or Canada, which is a bonus.

Despite the small size, the Mavic Mini can stay in the air for up to 30 minutes on a single full charge, which is longer than most of the similar consumer FlyCams on the market. With the Mavic Mini, it supports up to 12MP aerial photos and two 7K HD videos thanks to the 3-axis motorized gimbal. With this combo bundle, you get the following: Mavic Mini drone, remote control, three intelligent flight batteries, three additional pairs of spare propellers, two micro-USB cables, gimbal protectors, RC cables (USB-C and Lightning), pair of spare control sticks, 18 spare screws, and more. You can control the Mavic Mini with the DJI Fly app, which is available for free on the App Store.

Whether you're a novice or a pro drone flier, the DJI Mavic Mini is one of the best drones on the market, and you can get this amazing combo for $50 off right now. For more savings, make sure to check out the other great Cyber Monday deals we've found!