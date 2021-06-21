What you need to know
- Target is offering free trials for a number of Apple services.
- Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage are all included.
Target has partnered up with Apple to offer a ton of free trials to the company's services.
Right now, Target has added free trials to a number of Apple's services as a perk to its Target Circle loyalty program. As part of the program, Target Circle members can get free trials to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and iCloud storage.
The free trials that Target is offering are actually really solid and compete with some of the best offers I've seen from other companies like Best Buy and others. Per 9to5Mac, here is a breakdown of all of the offers:
- Apple Music free for 4 months
- Apple TV+ free for 4 months
- Apple Arcade free for 6 months
- iCloud storage free for 4 months
In order to qualify for any of the offers, you cannot already be signed up for a free trial or a subscriber to the service. This most likely means that Apple One subscribers will also be ineligible for the free trials.
Below is the fine print that goes over the full details of the offer:
This offer expires on 6/17/2022. Apple IDs already associated with a free trial or subscription for this service are ineligible for this offer.
Trial valid for 6 months. This is a promotional code and is not for resale, has no cash value and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only for Apple Arcade in the United States. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms for your country at https://www.imore.com/e?link=https%3A%2F%2Fapple.sjv.io%2Fc%2F221109%2F473657%2F7613%3FsubId1%3DUUimUdUnU76491%26subId2%3Ddim%26u%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.apple.com%252Flegal%252Finternet-services%252Fitunes%252F%26ourl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.apple.com%252Flegal%252Finternet-services%252Fitunes%252F.&token=Ny5b6Bwt Apple Arcade plan renews for $4.99/month after the promotion until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply. Apple Arcade is a registered service mark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion.
While currently subscribers or freeloaders can't take advantage of the free trials, anyone who has been curious to give Apple's services a try will be hard pressed to find a better offer out there right now.
In order to redeem the offer, check your Target Circle account.
