Apple TV+ just dropped a teaser for the upcoming kids' show "The Snoopy Show" and it looks amazing. You won't need to have been around for the original, an amazing 50 years ago, to have the hairs stand up when you watch this.

The teaser comes with the news that the show will arrive on Apple TV+ in February 2021, meaning we still have a long time to wait before we can take it in. But I know my family will be sitting down to enjoy the new show – whether my kids want to or not!

Check it out.