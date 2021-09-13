Everyone involved with "Ted Lasso" seems to be getting a sizeable pay bump.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, from Jason Sudeikis to the rest of the AFC Richmond team, salaries are going up. According to the report, production on season three was delayed by a few weeks due to salary negotiations. Sudeikis, for example, will reportedly jump from earning around $250,000 to $1 million per episode.

Sudeikis, sources say, has already closed a deal for season three that will pay him in the vicinity of $1 million an episode. The sum also includes creator fees and compensation for his role as the show's head writer and exec producer. The deal, which also covers the two extra episodes of the current sophomore season, is up from the $250,000-$300,000 per-episode sum he earned for seasons one and two. That deal was negotiated before Ted Lasso premiered to rave reviews.

Other stars like Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Brendan Hunt are reportedly increasing their salaries from as high as $75,000 per episode to upwards of $150,000 per episode.

Sources say negotiations have been ongoing for the past month or so with central cast members including Emmy nominees Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Goldstein, Juno Temple (Keeley) and Hunt, who all scored raises that take them from the $50,000-$75,000 range they earned per episode for seasons one and two to the $125,000-$150,000 territory. Sources say Waddingham, Temple and Goldstein have already closed rich new deals for season three, joining Sudeikis. Goldstein also negotiated a second payday for his role as writer and exec producer on the series, with Hunt doing the same ... Other actor deals are also expected to close in the coming weeks as Warners and Apple solidify a new licensing deal, with the latter taking on added costs of the show.

There are also discussions around the series staying exclusive to Apple TV+. While Warner wants to bring it to its own streaming network at some point after season three, Apple wants to keep the series exlcusive to its own streaming service.

The fate of the series is also still unknown. While a previous interview from show creator and writer Bill Lawrence indicated the series could be finished after season three, recent statement seems to indicate it could go further now. It all depends on Sudeikis, said Lawrence.