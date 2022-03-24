What you need to know
- Apple TV+ continues to pick up awards in the 2022 season.
- CODA and Ted Lasso have been honored by the Casting Society of America.
- They won best drama and best comedy respectively.
Apple TV+ titles CODA and Ted Lasso have picked up two more awards at the Casting Society of America's 37th annual Artios Awards.
As reported by Deadline:
Best Picture Oscar nominees CODA, West Side Story and Don't Look Up were among the winners at the Casting Society's 37th annual Artios Awards, which were handed out today during a virtual ceremony that streamed live on YouTube. Check out the full list below.
CODA won best studio or independent drama in the films section, while Ted Lasso scooped best television pilot and first season for a comedy in the television section.
Apple seems to have a dynamic duo in the one-two film and television punch of CODA and Ted Lasso, which were both honored by the Writers and Producers Guilds of America. Of particular note is PGA's award given to CODA for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. The PGA shares the same preferential voting system as the Oscars, and 22 of the past 32 Oscar Best Picture winners also won the PGA prize. The Oscars' 94th Academy Awards will be dished out on Sunday, and CODA now seems to be a front-runner for one of the biggest prizes in theatre. CODA has two further nominations, while The Tragedy of Macbeth is also nominated for three awards including Best Lead Actor for star Denzel Washington.
Apple continues to invest in its slate of original content, adding more Apple TV+ shows and movies with each passing week. It has also recently been announced that live Major League Baseball is coming to the platform in April.
