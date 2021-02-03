As reported by Deadline, Apple TV+ has pulled in three Writer's Guild Award nominations for 'Ted Lasso,' Apple's breakout comedy hit starring Jason Sudeikis. The WGA announced nominations for the 2021 WGA Awards on Wednesday, with the official event set to kick off virtually on March 21, 2021.

'Ted Lasso' has received nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best New Series, the only show to make both lists. I has also received a nomination for Best Episodic Comedy for the pilot episode of the series.