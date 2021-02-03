Ted Lasso Locker RoomSource: Apple

As reported by Deadline, Apple TV+ has pulled in three Writer's Guild Award nominations for 'Ted Lasso,' Apple's breakout comedy hit starring Jason Sudeikis. The WGA announced nominations for the 2021 WGA Awards on Wednesday, with the official event set to kick off virtually on March 21, 2021.

'Ted Lasso' has received nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best New Series, the only show to make both lists. I has also received a nomination for Best Episodic Comedy for the pilot episode of the series.

Also making noise today is Hulu, the only other company to have multiple noms in the top categories; it scored in Comedy with Tony McNamara's The Great and Pen15 and FX on Hulu's What We Do in the Shadows, which are joined in the race by HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm and Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso. Lasso is also nominated in the New Series, the only show to make both lists.

The series is getting a lot of awards attention this week. Earlier today, it was announced that both 'Ted Lasso' and Jason Sudeikis received Golden Globe nominations. The series has been nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy Category and Sudeikis is nominated for Best Performance By an Actor In a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

The Apple TV+ animated series 'Wolfwalkers' also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture - Animated.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards are set to kick off virtually on February 28 from 5 pm to 8 pm PT/8-11 ET on NBC and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

