What you need to know
- Apple TV+ and Apple have earned a number of DGA Award nominations.
- "Ted Lasso" has pulled in three nominations.
- Apple has also earned two nominations for its iPhone and Apple Watch commercials.
"Ted Lasso" continues to steal the award nominations, even into its second season.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter Apple and Apple TV+ have received five award nominations for the 2022 DGA Awards. "Ted Lasso" raked in three nominations for its second season while Apple itself also received two nominations for its iPhone and Apple Watch commercials.
HBO's Succession swept the drama race, earning all five slots in the dramatic series category. HBO Max's Hacks and HBO's The White Lotus received one nomination each in the comedic series category, with Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso earning three nominations for its second season. The limited series category was more varied, with Hulu's Dopesick earning two nominations and Amazon's Underground Railroad, HBO's Mare of Easttown and HBO's Station Eleven earning one nomination each.
The full list of nominations for Apple and Apple TV+ are below:
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
- MJ DELANEY, Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (Apple TV+)
- ERICA DUNTON, Ted Lasso, "Rainbow" (Apple TV+)
- SAM JONES Ted Lasso, "Beard After Hours" (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
KATHRYN BIGELOW (SMUGGLER) Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 — Media Arts Lab
- First Assistant Directors: Allison Kunzman, Arle Bordas
- Second Assistant Director: Abbey Hansen
- Second Second Assistant Director: Cody Maher
IAN PONS JEWELL (RESET) ECG, Apple Watch — Apple; Sleep, Apple Watch — Apple
The award winners will be announced at the 74th annual DGA Awards on Saturday, March 12.
