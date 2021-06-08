What you need to know
- "Ted Lasso" could have a fourth season after all.
- Jason Sudeikis hinted at the idea during a recent interview.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis hinted that the beloved comedy series could get a fourth season. The actor joked that it could be possible due to the "iMoney truck" that is Apple TV+.
Sudeikis also offers a glimmer of hope that he might continue the show after Apple inevitably backs the money truck up to his door. "It's called the iMoney truck," the actor says with a laugh. "I'm glad they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't."
Sudeikis' comments are actually a spot of hope and contradict earlier comments from show creator Bill Lawrence. Back in December of 2020, Lawrence had speculated that the show would end after season three due to Sudeikis's commitment to his family.
"I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence explained. "So...super-fans know that (The Mandalorian is) connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows that they get an end to this story in the third season."
"Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a..." Lawrence started, and then he stopped to rephrase. "The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason's house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids."
"Ted Lasso" has already been renewed for season three and season two is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23, 2021. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple redesigns Apple TV remote app in iOS 15
Along with big changes in iOS 15, it has been confirmed the new operating system on iPhone will include a redesigned Apple TV remote in Control Center that better reflects the new physical remote.
Adobe's Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic now native on M1 Macs
Adobe has announced new versions of Illustrator, InDesign, and Lightroom Classic that are built for Apple's M1 Macs.
Apple is reportedly talking to two companies about batteries for Apple Car
Apple is reportedly already talking to at least two companies as it looks to find someone to build the batteries for its electric car.
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!