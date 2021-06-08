Sudeikis also offers a glimmer of hope that he might continue the show after Apple inevitably backs the money truck up to his door. "It's called the iMoney truck," the actor says with a laugh. "I'm glad they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't."

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly , "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis hinted that the beloved comedy series could get a fourth season. The actor joked that it could be possible due to the "iMoney truck" that is Apple TV+ .

Sudeikis' comments are actually a spot of hope and contradict earlier comments from show creator Bill Lawrence. Back in December of 2020, Lawrence had speculated that the show would end after season three due to Sudeikis's commitment to his family.

"I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence explained. "So...super-fans know that (The Mandalorian is) connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows that they get an end to this story in the third season." "Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a..." Lawrence started, and then he stopped to rephrase. "The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason's house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids."

"Ted Lasso" has already been renewed for season three and season two is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23, 2021. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.