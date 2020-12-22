What you need to know
- Ted Lasso may only be a three-season series.
- Creator Bill Lawrence mentioned the end of the series on the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast.
Reported by Comicbook.com, it appears that the third season of Ted Lasso on might be the series' last. During a guest appearance on a podcast, Bill Lawrence, the creator of the series, said that Sudeikis had no plans to continue the show past the third season.
"I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence explained. "So...super-fans know that (The Mandalorian is) connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows that they get an end to this story in the third season."
Lawrence went on to say that the series will most likely end with the third season due to Sudeikis' commitment to his family.
"Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a..." Lawrence started, and then he stopped to rephrase. "The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason's house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids."
Ted Lasso has already been renewed for a third season before the second season even premiered on Apple TV+. It is currently unknown exactly when the second season of the hit series will debut on Apple's streaming service.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your MacBook in luxurious style with Harber London's leather sleeve
When an ordinary laptop sleeve won't do for your precious MacBook, consider Harber London's selection of high-end leather cases.
James Bond studio that Apple tried to buy in 2018 back on the market
MGM, the studio behind James Bond that Apple reportedly tried to buy in 2018 may be back on market, according to the latest reports.
iPhone supply 'tight' with two Apple manufacturers on probation
A new report says the supply of Apple's iPhone could suffer after Apple placed a second supplier on probation following a riot at one of its factories.
Not sold on Philips Hue light strips? Try these awesome alternatives!
Philips Hue may offer one of the best smart lighting systems on the market, but its light strips have some worthwhile competitors. Here's a look at the best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips!