"I think that ours is a little different because Jason, as he's kind of mapping it out, it's a three-season show," Lawrence explained. "So...super-fans know that (The Mandalorian is) connecting tissue in the Star Wars universe, and for us, everybody knows that they get an end to this story in the third season."

Reported by Comicbook.com , it appears that the third season of Ted Lasso on might be the series' last. During a guest appearance on a podcast, Bill Lawrence, the creator of the series, said that Sudeikis had no plans to continue the show past the third season.

Lawrence went on to say that the series will most likely end with the third season due to Sudeikis' commitment to his family.

"Ted Lasso is a three-season show. After the third season, I will desperately try to get Mr. Sudeikis to do a..." Lawrence started, and then he stopped to rephrase. "The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason's house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids."

Ted Lasso has already been renewed for a third season before the second season even premiered on Apple TV+. It is currently unknown exactly when the second season of the hit series will debut on Apple's streaming service.