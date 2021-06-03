Apple TV+ smash-hit Ted Lasso is finally getting its own official merchandise, and executive producer Bill Lawrence has confirmed it will go on sale later this month.

Noted by 9to5Mac:

On the podcast 'Fake Doctors, Real Friends' Ted Lasso show-runner Bill Lawrence said that an official trailer for season two of the show is coming in about three weeks. He also said that the first merch items ('initial stuff') will go on sale at the same time later this month. However, if you have been holding out to get your hand on a Richmond jersey, you'll have to wait a bit longer. Lawrence said Premier League official name kits will come out in September, which will be in the middle of the season two run.

Unofficially, you can already get your hands on some merch, with some AFC Richmond Jerseys showing up on eBay earlier this year, they were likely taken from press packages sent to members of the media to promote the show.

The new season of Ted Lasso will debut on Friday, July 23, from Apple:

Apple today unveiled the premiere date and teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of comedy sensation "Ted Lasso," which will make its global debut on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The broadly acclaimed hit series has already been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere. "Ted Lasso" recently triumphed at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards sweeping every category it was nominated in and securing wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis and Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham.

The show was recently honored with a Peabody Award nomination.