'Ted Lasso' nabs two nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards

'Ted Lasso,' the runaway comedy hit on Apple TV+, continues to rake in the nominations for this year's awards season. Today, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominations for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and 'Ted Lasso' popped up multiple times.

Congrats to Jason Sudeikis and the whole #TedLasso team on their #SAGAward nominations. pic.twitter.com/axmw0hpPrP — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 4, 2021

The show has received two nominations. One applies to the entire cast as they have received the nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character, has also been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

'Ted Lasso' has picked up award nominations across the industry as of late. Yesterday, it was announced that the series picked up three Writers Guild Award nominations. For the WGA Awards, the series has been nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best New Series, and Best Episodic Comedy for the pilot episode.