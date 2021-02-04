'Ted Lasso' nabs two nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards

What you need to know
- 'Ted Lasso' has been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards.
- The series has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
- Jason Sudeikis has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
'Ted Lasso,' the runaway comedy hit on Apple TV+, continues to rake in the nominations for this year's awards season. Today, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominations for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and 'Ted Lasso' popped up multiple times.
"Congrats to Jason Sudeikis and the whole #TedLasso team on their #SAGAward nominations."
The show has received two nominations. One applies to the entire cast as they have received the nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character, has also been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
'Ted Lasso' has picked up award nominations across the industry as of late. Yesterday, it was announced that the series picked up three Writers Guild Award nominations. For the WGA Awards, the series has been nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best New Series, and Best Episodic Comedy for the pilot episode.
Yesterday, it was also announced that the series picked up two Golden Globe nominations. The series picked up a nomination for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy Category and Sudeikis also nabbed a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
Earlier this month, the show picked up three nominations for the Critics Choice Awards. The series was nominated for Best Comedy, Sudeikis was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and Hannah Waddingham was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will kick off on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
