- Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has been the subject of intense viewer scrutiny.
- It's over claims he is actually a CGI rendering.
- The actor gave a hilarious response to the claims.
Ted Lasso star and the hardest man on Apple TV+ Brett Goldstein has issued a hilarious response to viewer speculation that he is in fact a CGI rendering.
In a video on social media, Goldstein appeared as a Memoji to answer allegations he was a CGI character on the show. Stating "There's a f---ing load of mad s--- happening on the internet today as usual, and I just want to clear up something once and for all: I am a completely real, normal human man who just happens to live in a VFX house, and does normal human basic things like rendering and buffering and transferring data."
Goldstein's response follows a wild conspiracy circulating online that claims Roy Kent is actually a CGI character, from yesterday:
Ted Lasso might be the hottest ticket on Apple TV+ right now, but some viewers are losing their minds over a conspiracy that terrifying midfielder Roy Kent is actually a computer-generated image.
A thread spotted by Guy Dolbey on Twitter that started on Reddit last year reads:
I just started watching the pilot, and i'm up to the scene where roy is called into teds office. Am i crazy or does he look like a complete cgi character?
Tons of folk chimed in to note his seemingly strange movement and the way he glows on screen. Thankfully then, Goldstein has since confirmed he is in fact a real human. Maybe.
Ted Lasso's latest episode is available now on Apple TV+ on devices like iPhone 12, iPad, Mac, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
