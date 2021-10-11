Spoilers ahead — maybe give this a miss if you haven't finished season two!

With hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso now having finished its second season, stars Toheeb Jimoh and Cristo Fernández have been talking about how their characters have grown during the year — as well as what we can hopefully expect from a third season in 2022.

Speaking with Deadline, Toheeb Jimoh discussed his character, Sam Obisanya, and the growth he has gone through during the second season.

Sam's grown so much from the first season where he's just come from Nigeria when he's missing home and not really sure about where he fits in," Toheeb tells Deadline. "Then he meets Ted [Jason Sudeikis] and he offers all this positive reinforcement which leads him to the second season and Jamie and Roy [Brett Goldstein] are gone. So from the series premiere episode to the Season 2 premiere, there was already so much growth and we see how he's matured."

But it's the second season that really sees Sam come out of his shell, thanks in part to a budding romance.