Ted Lasso, the feel-good comedy hit on Apple TV+, has surged in the streaming game last weekend. According to new data from streaming service aggregator Reelgood, the series was the fourth most-watched television show on streaming services over the weekend.

The surge in viewership, according to the report, could have to do with Jason Sudeikis's win at this year's Golden Globe Awards. Sudeikis, who plays the title role in the series, won the award for Best Comedy Actor. Coming in first, second, and third last weekend was Wandavision from Disney+, Debris from Hulu, and Pacific Rim: The Black from Netflix.

Ted Lasso has been on an absolute tear this awards season, receiving nomination after nomination and picking up some wins as well.

Sudeikis was very gracious when accepting his Golden Globe Award, a first for the actor:

"I read this book to my son, Otis, called The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy and he has three questions like, 'When's the best time to do things? What is the right thing to do? And then who's the most important one?' And that last question, who's the most important one, is the person you're with. So, I kind of reject the premise of being best actor because in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you're acting with, so I want to give a shout-out to all the people I get to act with on this show."

The first season of Ted Lasso is available to stream now on Apple TV+.