'Ted Lasso' wins big as Apple TV+ picks up five HCA TV Awards

What you need to know
- Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso won four HCA TV Awards.
- Servant picked up an award of its own, making the Apple TV+ number of wins an impressive five.
The Hollywood Critics Association has awarded Apple TV+ no fewer than five HCA TV Awards at its inaugural event with Ted Lasso and Servant picking up the dubs.
With Ted Lasso managing to get its hands on four of the awards, Servant came in with the assist — Rupert Gring winning the Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama category.
The night was all about the smash hit Ted Lasso of course, with the show picking up some big wins including.
- Best Streaming Series, Comedy — "Ted Lasso"
- Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Jason Sudeikis – "Ted Lasso"
- Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Brett Goldstein – "Ted Lasso"
- Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Hannah Waddingham – "Ted Lasso"
The Hollywood Critics Association today announced the winners for the inaugural HCA TV Awards and the Apple TV+ comedy juggernaut "Ted Lasso," starring and executive produced by Jason Sudeikis, scores as the most-winning series at the virtual ceremony. Additionally, Apple's drama series "Servant," from creator M. Night Shyamalan, takes the Best Supporting Actor prize for star Rupert Grint.
Apple TV+ is becoming quite adept at picking up awards and Ted Lasso in particular is the nomination king right now. The show picked up 20 Primetime Emmy Award nominations — a record — and continues to wow audiences with its ongoing second season.
If you want to enjoy Ted Lasso and Servant in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.
