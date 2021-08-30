'Ted Lasso' wins big as Apple TV+ picks up five HCA TV Awards

The Hollywood Critics Association has awarded Apple TV+ no fewer than five HCA TV Awards at its inaugural event with Ted Lasso and Servant picking up the dubs.

With Ted Lasso managing to get its hands on four of the awards, Servant came in with the assist — Rupert Gring winning the Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama category.

The night was all about the smash hit Ted Lasso of course, with the show picking up some big wins including.

Best Streaming Series, Comedy — "Ted Lasso"

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Jason Sudeikis – "Ted Lasso"

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Brett Goldstein – "Ted Lasso"

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy — Hannah Waddingham – "Ted Lasso"

Congrats to the entire Ted Lasso team for all the wins at this year's @HCAcritics awards. pic.twitter.com/Ynb2oQBYpm — Apple TV (@AppleTV) August 30, 2021

The Hollywood Critics Association today announced the winners for the inaugural HCA TV Awards and the Apple TV+ comedy juggernaut "Ted Lasso," starring and executive produced by Jason Sudeikis, scores as the most-winning series at the virtual ceremony. Additionally, Apple's drama series "Servant," from creator M. Night Shyamalan, takes the Best Supporting Actor prize for star Rupert Grint.

Apple TV+ is becoming quite adept at picking up awards and Ted Lasso in particular is the nomination king right now. The show picked up 20 Primetime Emmy Award nominations — a record — and continues to wow audiences with its ongoing second season.

