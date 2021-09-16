'Ted Lasso' wins big at the Television Critics Association Awards

Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso has scooped up some more trophies, this time in the form of three Television Critics Association Awards.

Announced via Instagram, the awards saw Ted Lasso pick up no fewer than three wins.

Outstanding New Program.

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy.

Program of the Year.

Other winners included HBO's I May Destroy You — Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel — and the ever-popular The Crown over on Netflix — Outstanding Achievement In Drama.

Apple's streaming service continues to pick up awards at a fair rate, although it's worth noting that Ted Lasso is perhaps the biggest winner of all. At $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ could be the best value in the world of streaming television right now and with season two of the popular Jason Sudeikis hit streaming right now, what are you waiting for?

Apple TV+ is available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, and pretty much anything with an internet connection these days. That includes PlayStations, smart TVs, and more!

If you want to enjoy Ted Lasso in style, be sure to check out our list of the Best Apple TV deals on the market today.