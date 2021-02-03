What you need to know
- Two Apple TV+ shows have been nominated for Golden Globe awards.
- Ted Lasso and Wolfwalkers both picked up nominations, as did Jason Sudeikis for his role in Apple's smash-hit comedy.
Apple TV+ originalsTed Lasso and Wolfwalkers have both been nominated for Golden Globe Awards.
The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced today by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, virtually for the first time ever. The awards will take place on February 28 from 5 pm to 8 pm PT/8-11 ET on NBC, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Apple has two shows nominated for a total of three possible awards.
TV+ show Wolfwalkers was nominated for 'Best Motion Picture - Animated' alongside Disney's Soul, Over the Moon, Onward, and The Croods.
Smash-hit comedy Ted Lasso was nominated in the 'Best television series - Musical or Comedy Category' alongside Schitt's Creek, The Great, The Flight Attendant, and Netflix series Emily in Paris.
Ted Lasso frontman Jason Sudeikis was also nominated in the 'Best Performance by an actor in a television series - musical or Comedy' alongside Ramy Youssef (Ramy), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), and Don Cheadle (Black Monday).
Bill Murray was also nominated in the 'Best Performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture' for his part in On the Rocks.
Last year, Apple TV+ original The Morning Show picked up nominations for best TV series drama, as well as nominations for Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon in the best actress category.
Apple, unfortunately, made the headlines for rather different reasons, however, as Ricky Gervais took a swing at Tim Cook with a jibe about Apple being "a company that runs sweatshops in China".
October stats from 2020 revealed that Ted Lasso was the most popular show on TV+ by a mile, driving 20% of all clicks on the service from July through September.
