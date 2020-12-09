Ted Lasso's beloved homemade biscuits apparently taste like a sponge

What you need to know
- The delicious homemade biscuits in Ted Lasso are a lie.
- According to Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca in the series, the biscuits taste like a sponge.
One of the staples of Ted Lasso, the comedy series that has taken Apple TV+ by storm, has been the homemade biscuits that Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, continuously baked for Rebecca, played by Hannah Waddingham. While the show depicts the biscuits as being insanely delicious, Waddingham has revealed in a new interview with Variety (via 9to5Mac) that they actually tasted like a sponge.
The actress joked that the performance surrounding the biscuits was "the greatest acting job of my life that anyone thought they tasted nice."
Hannah Waddingham reveals that Rebecca's homemade biscuits on #TedLasso actually tasted like a sponge, "that's the greatest acting job of my life that anyone thought they tasted nice" #VarietyStreamingRoom presented by @AppleTV
The interview is an extension of the one given by many of the cast and crew of the series last week. Waddingham pushed back on those who saw her character as the antagonist in the series, saying that Rebecca is "the wronged, usurped woman."
"In my eyes, there's no part of her that's the villain. She's the wronged, usurped woman," Waddingham said. "And I feel like I'm fractionally flying the flag for, well, men and women who've gone through that heartbreak in their lives. But people see something very different when they just look at the surface."
Back in October, it was reported that Apple has already ordered season three of Ted Lasso before season two even premiered on Apple TV+. That means we have at least two more seasons of delicious biscuit lies.
WhatsApp wants Apple's privacy labels to apply to iMessage as well
WhatsApp isn't happy that iMessage doesn't have to explain itself in the same way other apps do.
UK threatens legal challenge against Facebook’s encryption plans
As per a report from Sky News, the UK hasn’t ordered Facebook to provide access to end-to-end encrypted messages on WhatsApp. However, it plans to use a legal power to issue an injunction against the social networking giant to prevent it from enabling end-to-end encryption across all its platforms.
Intel EVP on Apple silicon: 'We feel very good competitively'
Intel's EVP Gregory Bryant has told Yahoo Finance that the company feels very good competitively about its position, even in face of Apple silicon and AMD.
Dress your iPhone 12 Pro Max to weather any heavy-duty situation
Whether you work outdoors, enjoy rough adventures, or you're just particularly clumsy, a rugged case for the iPhone 12 Pro Max is never a bad idea. Keep your iPhone in pristine case with a protective heavy-duty case like one of these.