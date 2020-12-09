Ted Lasso's beloved homemade biscuits apparently taste like a sponge

One of the staples of Ted Lasso, the comedy series that has taken Apple TV+ by storm, has been the homemade biscuits that Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, continuously baked for Rebecca, played by Hannah Waddingham. While the show depicts the biscuits as being insanely delicious, Waddingham has revealed in a new interview with Variety (via 9to5Mac) that they actually tasted like a sponge.

The actress joked that the performance surrounding the biscuits was "the greatest acting job of my life that anyone thought they tasted nice."

Hannah Waddingham reveals that Rebecca's homemade biscuits on #TedLasso actually tasted like a sponge, "that's the greatest acting job of my life that anyone thought they tasted nice" #VarietyStreamingRoom presented by @AppleTV

The interview is an extension of the one given by many of the cast and crew of the series last week. Waddingham pushed back on those who saw her character as the antagonist in the series, saying that Rebecca is "the wronged, usurped woman."

"In my eyes, there's no part of her that's the villain. She's the wronged, usurped woman," Waddingham said. "And I feel like I'm fractionally flying the flag for, well, men and women who've gone through that heartbreak in their lives. But people see something very different when they just look at the surface."

Back in October, it was reported that Apple has already ordered season three of Ted Lasso before season two even premiered on Apple TV+. That means we have at least two more seasons of delicious biscuit lies.