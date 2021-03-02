'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis wins Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor

Jason Sudeikis has won a 2021 Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor for his performance in Apple TV+ smash-hit Ted Lasso.

From TV Line:

That son of a biscuit actually did it! Titular Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis scored Best Actor in a Comedy Series honors at Sunday's 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards for his work in the Apple TV+ comedy. The actor prevailed over fellow nominees Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) and last year's victor Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

Wearing a hoodie and sporting his iconic mustache, Sudeikis seemed visibly surprised with the win, and took several moments to get his bearings before simply replying "That's nuts". Then, in typical Coach Lasso fashion, Sudeikis pulled an inspiring speech right out of the top drawer. From Esquire:

"I read this book to my son, Otis, called The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy and he has three questions like, 'When's the best time to do things? What is the right thing to do? And then who's the most important one?' And that last question, who's the most important one, is the person you're with. So, I kind of reject the premise of being best actor because in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you're acting with, so I want to give a shout-out to all the people I get to act with on this show."

Esquire described it as maybe "only thing worth taking away from the three-hour-long charade," as Sudeikis continued:

"I want to give a shoutout to all the people I get to act with because they're incredible. Do they make me the best? No. But I know for a fact they make me better. Better than I am, better than I thought I could be, and better than anything I could do."

Twitter was awash with support for the speech and Sudeikis' appearance at the awards:

jason sudeikis's speech has been the most honest moment of "an awards show in the midst of a pandemic" — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 1, 2021