Tell-all book goes inside Lumon, the secretive company behind 'Severance'

All of Lumon's secrets are about to be exposed.

Apple TV+ has announced that, on Friday, March 18, a new tell-all book is coming to Apple Books that goes inside Lumon, the secretive company in "Severance," Apple's new thriller series. The book will be available for free on Apple Books.

Tomorrow, @AppleBooks will release a free tell-all from inside the Lumon office, the company behind the controversial #Severance procedure. They have been a mystery to all "outies", but one brave whistleblower risked everything to expose the truth. Available on eligible devices. pic.twitter.com/pTt03Fo5kj — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 17, 2022

The tell-all book is being released on the same day as "Hide and Seek," the sixth episode of the debut season of "Severance." The series, which stars Adam Scott and is directed by Ben Stiller, tells the story of a group of Lumon employees who have undergone the procedure known as Severance which separates your personal and work memories.

In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the series yet, check it out below: