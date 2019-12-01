What used to be a bit of a technological novelty has turned into an essential piece of home cleaning equipment for many, and Black Friday weekend is the perfect time to get your hands on a robotic vacuum cleaner. Two models from iRobot are on sale ahead of the official kickoff of Cyber Monday, down to historically-low prices. Now's the time to pick up these automatic cleaners before these deals get swept away.

Vac it up, vac it in iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner If you're still vacuuming for yourself in 2019, you're doing it wrong. Fortunately, this Roomba is down to its best ever price and offers a 3-stage cleaning system, smart navigation, scheduling, automatic recharging, as well as Alexa support. $499.00 $699.99 $201 off See at Amazon

Usually $700, the iRobot Roomba i7 is down to $500, a savings of $200. The i7 connects to an app that lets you set a custom cleaning schedule, which you can refine on a per-room basis as the vacuum learns your home's floor plan. As you'd expect, the Roomba i7 uses its sensor technology to map your home and avoid obstacles and clean in the most efficient path. And if you don't want to set a schedule, you can connect the Roomba to Alexa, and command it to clean with your voice.

The Roomba i7 features multi-surface rubber brushes that gather dirt, hair, and even large debris, making it a great option for anyone with pets. It also has a high-efficiency dust filter that helps it trap allergens, keeping your sinuses clear. The battery should be enough for 120 minutes of cleaning, and of course, the Roomba i7 will return to its charger automatically when it's low on power.

Don't lift a finger iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal The charging station doubles as a dirt bin, and the i7+ drops off its own dirt. Your Roomba does all the work and texts you when the bag is full. It can learn multiple floor plans, and it can connect to your smart home. $699.00 $999.99 $301 off See at Amazon

If you're looking for an upgraded experience over the Roomba i7, you should check out the Roomba i7+. Available for $699 (down from its regular $1,000 price), the i7+ has all the great features of the i7+, but with one additional feature that no other robotic vacuum has: it empties its own dirt bin. The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system has a bag that should hold 60 days worth of dirt, dust, hair, and other debris that the i7+ cleans up. That disposal system doubles as the charging station, so you only have one base taking up a spot in your home. If you also have the Braava Jet M6 mopping robot, you can link it with the i7+ so that the two robots can clean in sequence.

Either of these vacuum robots would be a great choice for your home, and would be an excellent way to upgrade your life to eliminate your need to perform an often tedious and repetitive task.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.