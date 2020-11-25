Not just a great time for hardware and gadgets, Black Friday is also a great time to get your hands on some great software. A perfect example is this bundle of deals on Affinity's suite of creative apps. No subscription required, right now you can snag Affinity's Designer, Publisher, and Photo software cheaper than any other time of year. Best of all, they don't require a subscription, so you're one and done when it comes to cost.

This graphic design program allows you to edit vector and raster designs and doesn't require a subscription.

This publication app can link with Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer, so you don't have to jump between apps.

Each of these apps is immensely powerful in their own right. Affinity Photo has previously been picked as Mac App of the Year by Apple, as has Affinity Publisher whilst Designer is an Apple Design Award winner.

The best news? These apps have all just been updated to include Apple silicon compatibility, optimized for the M1 chip. According to Affinity, all of these apps are now up to three times faster than previously, from the developer:

To sum it up, M1 makes our apps run faster, smoother and feel more responsive than ever before (we've already even seen speed increases of over 3x faster running on the new MacBook Air). It's definitely a big step forward for Mac, and we can't wait to see how the rest of the Mac range develops with Apple silicon in the future.

As noted, the apps are also available on iOS (save for publisher), as well as the Microsoft Store for Windows.