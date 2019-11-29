Amazon's branded products are always significantly cheaper than most other brands on Amazon, and most of the time, price doesn't reflect quality. For Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the price of a bunch of its branded tech accessories from 15 to 30% off.
Braided cords: AmazonBasics Nylon Braided Lightning cable
Braided nylon is stronger and lasts longer than standard cables, and Amazon makes an MFi certified Lightning cable in lengths ranging from 3-feet to 10-feet at 30% off.
Basic in bulk: AmazonBasics multi-pack Lightning cables
Whether you need one, two, or twelve Lightning cables in 3-foot, 6-foot, or 10-foot lengths, you can get them for 15% off on Black Friday.
Fast and wireless: AmazonBasics 10W Qi Certified wireless charging bad
This little disc supports fast charging at 10 watts and is Qi-certified for quality assurance. You can get it in black or white at 30% off right now.
Extra ports: AmazonBasics 2-port wall charger
Multi-port wall chargers are the lifesaver of travelers. This one only supports 51 watts, so it won't charge up your MacBook Pro very fast, but with one USB-A and one USB-C port, you can charge your iPhone and iPad at the same time.
Clean and Clear: AmazonBasics Slim Case for iPhone XS
The discount on this one is only 12%, but it's already so cheap that, at under $9, you don't even have to worry about whether it'll get scuffed up or turn yellow. You can just get a new one every month!
MacBook support: AmazonBasics 65W USB-C wall charger
You can never have too many wall chargers, am I right? And this one can charge up you MacBook, iPad Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro without a struggle. At less than $25, you can get one for each room in the house.
Travel companion: AmazonBasics Universal Travel Case
Keep everything you need for your mobile gadgets in one place, including cables, chargers, and more, all in this single case. It's universal, so you don't have to worry about whether your gadgets will fit.
Car convenience: AmazonBasics Lightning car charger
Pop this little baby into your car's charging port and juice up your iPhone or iPad with up to 12 watts of power. At about $11, you can stock up for all the family vehicles.
Extra storage: AmazonBasics Memory Card Carrying Case
I know, iPhones don't support SD cards, but they're still fantastic storage cards for all manner of gadgets. If you're a videographer, photographer, or YouTube influencer, you probably have need for a 24-slot SD Card carrying case and this one is dirt cheap.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
