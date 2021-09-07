Over the years, decent Apple TV deals have been pretty hard to find and since Apple has updated the product so infrequently it has meant that there hasn't been a new model to spur sales on the older hardware. With the arrival of the 2021 Apple TV 4K, that changed and we've now got some pretty hefty price drops on the previous-gen streamer.

Right now, the now-discontinued Apple TV 4K is available for as little as $109 at OWC, That's within $10 of the lowest we've ever seen it go at $70 off. The 64GB model is also discounted there.

Apple TV 4K (32GB) Hook Apple's streaming device up to your 4K TV for an easy way to stream from all the services you know and love. Since this model has now been discontinued, you probably won't be able to grab one on sale for much longer. $109 at OWC Apple TV 4K (64GB) Need more space for movies and games? The 64GB model is also discounted with $60 off its original retail price. $139 at OWC

The Apple TV 4K on sale today was originally released in 2017 but it's still a capable streamer by today's standards. While you won't get the updated Siri Remote or the internal upgrade to Apple's A12 Bionic processor from the 2021 model, you'll still be able to watch 4K HDR content and enjoy Apple TV apps and games.

With this Apple TV deal, you can stream your favorite media from iTunes or third-party services like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. Any HD movie you've purchased through iTunes before will be upgraded to 4K at no additional cost so you can watch it in its full glory. And you can also use the Apple TV 4K to play games, listen to music, control your smart home devices, and much, much more.

In addition to the direct price drop, one neat part about your purchase today is that it grants you three months' access to Apple's original content through Apple TV+ if you're new to the service. That means you can watch shows like Ted Lasso, See, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and many more of the best Apple TV+ shows without paying a dime.

This Apple TV 4K still comes with a Siri Remote, the older-style black glass one, allowing you to launch apps or find content just by asking and it even doubles as a game controller with its built-in accelerometer and touch surface. If you prefer, you can also hook up a Bluetooth game controller for those high-octane gaming sessions — perfect for use with Apple Arcade titles.

Supplies may not last all that long at this price now that the device has been officially discontinued, so make sure you don't miss out. If you're not sure which Apple TV is right for you, we have a comprehensive guide comparing the old and new Apple TV 4K models to help you out.